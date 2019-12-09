Watch Diana’s Jeanna de Waal Sing ‘If’ From the Upcoming Musical

Watch Diana's Jeanna de Waal Sing 'If' From the Upcoming Musical
By Dan Meyer
Dec 09, 2019
The number celebrates Princess Diana’s freedom from the royal family.

The new music video above shows Jeanna de Waal singing “If,” a song included in the score of the upcoming bio-musical Diana. The number highlights the feeling of relief the Princess of Wales experiences after Queen Elizabeth II grants permission for Prince Charles and Diana to separate.

Written by the Tony-winning duo behind Memphis, Diana features music and lyrics by David Bryan and a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro. Set to direct is Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), with performances beginning March 2, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre ahead of a March 31 opening.

Joining de Waal on stage are Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, with additional casting to be announced at a later date.

Diana held its world premiere earlier this year at La Jolla Playhouse. Check out photos from the production below.

Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, and Tomas Matos Little Fang
Judy Kaye Little Fang
Jeanna de Waal, Erin Davie, and Roe Hartrampf Little Fang
Lauren Livia Muehl and Jeanna de Waal Little Fang
