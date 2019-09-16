Watch Disney on Broadway Characters Get a Modern Makeover From Fashion Design Students

Patti Murin, Arielle Jacobs, and Adrienne Walker see their roles with a couture twist.

Fashion Institute of Technology students have brought some of Disney's Broadway characters to life by creating outfits that the heroines would wear in the real world.

Annette Stone designed a new look for Princess Jasmine (Aladdin), Yelayny Placencia created garments for Princess Anna (Frozen), and Ruby SeoHee Shin designed for Nala (The Lion King).

In a Good Morning America segment, the three students meet with Disney on Broadway stars Patti Murin (Frozen), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), and Adrienne Walker (The Lion King) as they discuss the modern makeovers.

Watch the full video above.

The three students and seven additional peers will have their garments on display in an exhibition at the Art and Design Gallery located in FIT’s Pomerantz Art and Design Center September 19–October 6.