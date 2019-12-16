Watch Fiddler on the Roof's Radio City Chanukah Spectacular From 2019's Red Bucket Follies

Plus, the cast of Chicago brings the Fosse razzle dazzle to songs from Mean Girls, Hamilton, and more!

They're at it again! A few months after winning the award for best presentation at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet competition, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish took home the prize for Broadway Cares' Red Bucket Follies, too.

You can see why in the video above, in which the hard-working cast transform themselves into high-kicking Rockettes for "The Radio City Chanukah Spectacular."

And check out the cast of Chicago below, bringing a little Bob Fosse grit to songs from The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, and Hamilton.

Each season, shows raise funds through collective donations via the namesake red buckets, incentives, and auctions. Named the top overall fundraiser was Hamilton – And Peggy Tour, which made $434,841. Moulin Rouge! The Musical was the top fundraiser on Broadway, raising $315,746. A total of 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions took part, raising a collective $5,631,888.