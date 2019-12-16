Watch Fiddler on the Roof's Radio City Chanukah Spectacular From 2019's Red Bucket Follies

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Fiddler on the Roof's Radio City Chanukah Spectacular From 2019's Red Bucket Follies
By Playbill Staff
Dec 16, 2019
Buy Tickets to Chicago
 
Plus, the cast of Chicago brings the Fosse razzle dazzle to songs from Mean Girls, Hamilton, and more!

They're at it again! A few months after winning the award for best presentation at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet competition, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish took home the prize for Broadway Cares' Red Bucket Follies, too.

You can see why in the video above, in which the hard-working cast transform themselves into high-kicking Rockettes for "The Radio City Chanukah Spectacular."

And check out the cast of Chicago below, bringing a little Bob Fosse grit to songs from The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, and Hamilton.

Each season, shows raise funds through collective donations via the namesake red buckets, incentives, and auctions. Named the top overall fundraiser was Hamilton – And Peggy Tour, which made $434,841. Moulin Rouge! The Musical was the top fundraiser on Broadway, raising $315,746. A total of 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions took part, raising a collective $5,631,888.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!