Watch Footage From To Kill a Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden

The Aaron Sorkin work is the first play to ever perform at the famed New York venue.

On February 26, Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird moved slightly downtown for a single performance at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden.

The free performance was attended by 18,000 New York City public school students from middle and high schools. Mayor Bill De Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray, as well as filmmaker Spike Lee, introduced the performance, which took place with the support of James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company. The mayor also declared February 26 “To Kill a Mockingbird Day.”

The matinee features the full Broadway cast, led by Ed Harris as Atticus Finch.

Joining Harris were Nick Robinson as Jem Finch, Eliza Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor,Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, William Youmans as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, Liv Rooth as Ms. Stephanie, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy.

The production recently announced that Greg Kinnear will take over for Harris in the Broadway production after Harris departs April 19. The play will mark Oscar nominee’s Broadway debut. The production, directed by Bartlett Sher, will also open in London's West End this May, with Rhys Ifans as Atticus. Richard Thomas will play the role in a national tour, launching in August at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.