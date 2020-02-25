Greg Kinnear to Make Broadway Debut in To Kill a Mockingbird

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of the Harper Lee novel continues at the Shubert Theatre.

Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird. Ed Harris will take his final bow in the role April 19. The Aaron Sorkin-penned stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel continues at the Shubert Theatre.

The news arrives on the eve of the production's one-night-only performance at Madison Square Garden for an audience of 18,000 New York City students.

Kinnear earned an Oscar nod for As Good As It Gets; his additional credits include You've Got Mail, Little Miss Sunshine, Sabrina, and Baby Mama. He also has two Daytime Emmy Awards, both for Talk Soup.

The current cast includes Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Nick Robinson as Jem Finch, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Henry DuBose, and Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley.

The production, directed by Bartlett Sher, will open in London's West End this May, with Rhys Ifans as Atticus. Richard Thomas will play the role in a national tour, launching in August at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

