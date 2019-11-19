Watch ‘Footprints on the Sand,’ New Music Video for The Prince of Egypt Musical

The Stephen Schwartz song is performed by West End star Luke Brady.

“Footprints on the Sand,” a new song by Stephen Schwartz from the upcoming The Prince of Egypt musical, is sung by star Luke Brady in the music video above. The musical, based on the 1998 Dreamworks animated film, begins performances February 5, 2020, at the Dominion Theatre in London.

“‘Footprints on the Sand’ is a new song that Moses sings before he has learned his true identity. Despite the fact that he thinks he's a rich and carefree Prince of Egypt, there is something at his core that longs for more,” said Schwartz.

The West End cast includes Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron, and Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved.

Schwartz, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “When You Believe,” has expanded his score for the stage production that features a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas).

Scott Schwartz will direct the London staging, with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusion designs by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, and casting by Jim Arnold.

