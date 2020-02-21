Watch Frozen's Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz Perform ’I Can't Lose You’

The new song by Robert and Kristen Lopez is now an official part of the musical's score.

Frozen stars Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz performed the song "I Can't Lose You" on Live With Kelly and Ryan February 21, just a few days after the pair took over the roles of Elsa and Anna, respectively. Check it out above.

The song by Robert and Kristen Lopez was added to the national tour when it launched in November but wasn't added to the Broadway production until Renée and Kurtz took over at the St. James Theatre February 18.

Ryan McCartan also joined the cast of the Disney musical as Hans, with Noah J. Ricketts and Ryann Redmond in the roles of Kristoff and Olaf.

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for the Lopezes, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Rob Ashford choreographs.