Watch Girl From the North Country Stars Sing Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love'

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Watch Girl From the North Country Stars Sing Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love'
By Emily Selleck
Oct 01, 2019
Buy Tickets to Girl From the North Country
 
Rachel John and Jeannette Bayardelle preview the song, which will appear in the Broadway-bound musical.

Bob Dylan and theatre fans can get a taste of what's in store for Broadway in the music video from Girl From the North Country above.

Rachel John, who portrayed Mrs. Neilsen in the West End and Toronto productions of the show , has teamed up with Jeannette Bayardelle, who will play the role on Broadway, for a rendition of Bob Dylan's hit "Make You Feel My Love."

The musical, which uses Dylan's discography to tell the stories of a Depression-era community, will open at the Belasco Theatre on March 5, 2020. Performances will begin February 7.

READ: Mare Winningham, Marc Kudisch, Jeannette Bayardelle, More to Reprise Roles in Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country on Broadway

The Conor McPherson-penned and helmed show made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End. It made its U.S. debut at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater last year.

Check Out the Opening Night of Girl From the North Country at The Public Theater

Check Out the Opening Night of Girl From the North Country at The Public Theater

Bob Dylan and Conor McPherson’s new musical celebrated its North American premiere October 1.

31 PHOTOS
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_01_HR.jpg
Jessie Mueller and Lindsay Mendez Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_02_HR.jpg
Anthony Edwards Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_03_HR.jpg
Andrea Glimcher and Geraldine Hughes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_04_HR.jpg
Geraldine Hughes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_05_HR.jpg
Sam Gold Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_06_HR.jpg
Michael C. Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_07_HR.jpg
Rebecca Taichman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_08_HR.jpg
Harlan Coben, Anne Armstrong-Coben, Laurie Eustis, and Oskar Eustis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_09_HR.jpg
Colton Ryan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_10_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis, Conor McPherson, and Mandy Hackett Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!