Watch Girl From the North Country Stars Sing Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love'

Rachel John and Jeannette Bayardelle preview the song, which will appear in the Broadway-bound musical.

Bob Dylan and theatre fans can get a taste of what's in store for Broadway in the music video from Girl From the North Country above.

Rachel John, who portrayed Mrs. Neilsen in the West End and Toronto productions of the show , has teamed up with Jeannette Bayardelle, who will play the role on Broadway, for a rendition of Bob Dylan's hit "Make You Feel My Love."

The musical, which uses Dylan's discography to tell the stories of a Depression-era community, will open at the Belasco Theatre on March 5, 2020. Performances will begin February 7.

READ: Mare Winningham, Marc Kudisch, Jeannette Bayardelle, More to Reprise Roles in Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country on Broadway

The Conor McPherson-penned and helmed show made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End. It made its U.S. debut at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater last year.