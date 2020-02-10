Watch Idina Menzel and 9 Fellow Elsas Sing Frozen 2's 'Into the Unknown' at the Oscars

The number by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez was up for Best Original Song at the 92nd annual ceremony.

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel took the Oscars stage once again to belt out an Elsa anthem, singing the Academy Award-nominated "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 at the 92nd annual ceremony February 9. Watch the performance above.

Joining her in the performance was Norwegian singer-songerwriter Aurora, who is heard on the original track, as well as nine women who have voiced Elsa in international releases of the Disney sequel: fellow Wicked veterans Willemijn Verkaik (Germany) and Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), original Mamma Mia! star Lisa Stokke (Norway), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Kasia Łaska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain), and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand).

As the 10 women belted it out, the set by Emmy-winning theatre designer Jason Sherwood placed them among several "frozen fractals" and whimsical blasts of ice and smoke.

The song, by husband-and-wife collaborators Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, was nominated alongside Elton John and Bernie Tuapin, who won for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell’s “Stand Up” from Harriet, Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, and Diane Warren’s “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough.

Erivo, John, and Newman all performed their respective songs as well, with Chrissy Metz singing “I’m Standing With You.”

Additionally, Tony winner Billy Porter performed alongside Janelle Monáe in the ceremony's opening number, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who recently appeared on Broadway as part of Freestyle Love Supreme, offered an impromptu recap rap in the middle of the broadcast.

