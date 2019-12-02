Watch Idina Menzel Sing ‘Seasons of Love’ on Strictly Come Dancing's Musicals Week

The British series that inspired Dancing With the Stars also featured Bodyguard star Beverley Knight on the Cats ballad "Memory."

Frozen and Wicked star Idina Menzel went back to her Rent roots to perform "Seasons of Love" during the quarter final competition episode of the British competition series Strictly Come Dancing November 30. The Tony winner, who can be heard on the big screen in Frozen 2, made her Broadway debut in the 1996 Jonathan Larson-penned musical, playing eccentric performance artist and political activist Maureen, and reprised her performance in the 2005 film adaptation.

Watch Menzel perform the Rent anthem, which is also featured on her latest holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love, above.

Strictly Come Dancing, the U.K. series that inspired Dancing With the Stars in the U.S., sees celebrities paired with professional dancers competing against each other in ballroom dancing. Currently in its 17th season, this season included RuPaul's Drag Race and Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Michelle Visage and One Man, Two Guv'nors and Grease alum Emma Barton.

The quarter final episode was dedicated entirely to musicals. All five remaining contestants danced to showtunes, including a foxtrot to "Consider Yourself" from Oliver!, a samba to "Joyful Joyful" from Sister Act, an American smooth dance to "Gaston" from Beauty and the Beast, a jive to "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray, and a Charleston to the title song from Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The episode also featured musical guest performances from Menzel and The Bodyguard star and recording artist Beverley Knight, who reprised her rendition of "Memory" from her performance in the 2015 London revival of Cats. Watch Knight sing the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Trevor Nunn ballad below.

