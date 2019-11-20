Watch Idina Menzel’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Acceptance Speech

The Wicked Tony winner and her Frozen co-star Kristen Bell were honored November 19.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Tony winner Idina Menzel and her Frozen co-star Kristen Bell with a double-star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame November 19.

The stars were dedicated in the categories of Live Theatre/Live Performance and Motion Pictures, respectively, at 6225 Hollywood in front of the historic Pantages Theatre.

In her acceptance speech, stage and screen star Menzel said, “Never in a million years did I think I would be standing here amongst all these incredible names on this sidewalk, although if I'm going to be completely honest with you, I did have a sense of myself. When I was younger, I believed in myself. I thought I was capable of accomplishing something significant and using my voice to connect with people.”

Watch her entire speech in the video above, beginning at the 43:25 mark.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame makes an extra special effort to pair artists who work together or are related with their stars next to each other,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in an earlier statement. “We are thrilled to place Kristen and Idina, who are the stars of the upcoming Disney film Frozen 2, together in front of Hollywood’s most historic theatres.”

