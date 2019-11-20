Watch Idina Menzel’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Acceptance Speech

Awards   Watch Idina Menzel’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Acceptance Speech
By Andrew Gans
Nov 20, 2019
 
The Wicked Tony winner and her Frozen co-star Kristen Bell were honored November 19.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Tony winner Idina Menzel and her Frozen co-star Kristen Bell with a double-star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame November 19.

The stars were dedicated in the categories of Live Theatre/Live Performance and Motion Pictures, respectively, at 6225 Hollywood in front of the historic Pantages Theatre.

In her acceptance speech, stage and screen star Menzel said, “Never in a million years did I think I would be standing here amongst all these incredible names on this sidewalk, although if I'm going to be completely honest with you, I did have a sense of myself. When I was younger, I believed in myself. I thought I was capable of accomplishing something significant and using my voice to connect with people.”

Watch her entire speech in the video above, beginning at the 43:25 mark.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame makes an extra special effort to pair artists who work together or are related with their stars next to each other,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in an earlier statement. “We are thrilled to place Kristen and Idina, who are the stars of the upcoming Disney film Frozen 2, together in front of Hollywood’s most historic theatres.”

From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

43 PHOTOS
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin in <i>Rent</i>
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, and Jesse L. Martin in Rent Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel in <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel in Rent
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in Rent Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and the original cast of <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel and the cast of Rent
Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Idina Menzel in The Wild Party
Brian d'Arcy James and Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Brian d'Arcy James and Idina Menzel in The Wild Party Carol Rosegg
Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Idina Menzel in The Wild Party
Ryan Driscoll and Idina Menzel in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Ryan Driscoll and Idina Menzel in Summer of '42 Diane Sobolewski
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in Summer of '42
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in Summer of '42
