Watch In The Heights’ Anthony Ramos’ High-Energy Performance of New Single ‘Mind Over Matter’

By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2019
 
The Hamilton alum sang from his new album The Good & The Bad on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

After dropping a new music video for “Mind Over Matter” last week, Anthony Ramos performed the song live October 22 on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Hamilton alum and upcoming In the Heights releases his new album The Good & The Bad October 25.

READ: Meet the Principal Cast of the In The Heights Movie

After making his Broadway debut as the original John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the hit Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, Ramos has mainly focused on film and television, appearing in Will & Grace, A Star Is Born, She’s Gotta Have It, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Watch the live performance above and check out the music video below.

