WATCH: Jackie Hoffman Auditions for Famous Broadway Roles

The Emmy-nominated actor and comedian works on her self-taped “audition reel” at the Playbill studio.

Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman, currently playing Yente the matchmaker in the Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Joel Grey, stopped by the Playbill studio to work on her self-tape reel. Here, she gives us her best audition for characters from Wicked, Company, Chicago, and more. Watch the video to see her take on famous Broadway roles.

Best known for making a scene after losing the Emmy, Jackie Hoffman continues her public downward spiral into oblivion with her unique combination of original music and monologues in her new show at Joe's Pub Themeless on August 25 at 9:30 PM. For tickets visit: PublicTheater.org.