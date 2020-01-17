Watch James McAvoy as Cyrano de Bergerac in NT Live Trailer

The London production will be broadcast live in cinemas February 20.

James McAvoy is pining for Roxane in the trailer for Cyrano de Bergerac, presented by National Theatre Live in movie theatres worldwide February 20. Check it out above.

The X-Men star continues his partnership with director Jamie Lloyd (The Ruling Class, Macbeth) in the new London production of Martin Crimp's adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s drama, which opened at the Playhouse Theatre last December.

In this modern take, the story of the poet with a famously large nose is told in the style of rap battle-meets-slam poetry. The play, which continues through February 29, also stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Roxane and Eben Figueiredo as Christian.

The cast also features Michele Austin, Adam Best, Sam Black, Nari Blair-Mangat, Philip Cairns, Tom Edden, Chris Fung, Adrian Der Gregorian, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Seun Shote, Kiruna Stamell, Nima Taleghani, Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson, and Brinsley Terence.

The production features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Ben and Max Rinham, and fight direction by Kate Waters. Casting is by Stuart Burt.