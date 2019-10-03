WATCH: John-Andrew Morrison Sings 'Periodically' From A Strange Loop

Composer Michael R. Jackson shares with Playbill how his musical went from a personal monologue to a full production and now a concert at Joe’s Pub.

A Strange Loop had a sold-out run earlier this year at Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73. For those who missed the chance to see it Off-Broadway, the stars of the show will perform live at Joe’s Pub October 14. Watch the video above for an exclusive performance by cast member John-Andrew Morrison.

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher, a Black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a Black, queer composer working a job he hates while writing his original musical.

The performance will celebrate the release of the original cast recording of the acclaimed musical, available digitally on the Yellow Sound label. The album features 17 songs from the show, which starred Larry Owens as Usher, Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Morrison, and Jason Veasey as various thoughts and characters in Usher’s head.

For tickets visit publictheater.org.