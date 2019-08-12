Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Katharine McPhee Perform Wicked Duet

The Tony and Emmy winner teamed up with the Smash and Waitress star to sing "For Good."

Kristin Chenoweth and Katharine McPhee kicked off Vacaya’s first LGBTQ+ cruise with a performance of "For Good" from Wicked. Tony and Emmy winner Chenoweth, who rose to stardom as Glinda in the original cast, appropriately wore a sparkling rainbow dress for the performance.

Take a look below.



Smash alum McPhee made her Broadway debut as Jenna in Waitress, going on to reprise her performance in London's West End earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Chenoweth, seen most recently on Broadway in her concert residence My Love Letter to Broadway, is set to release her latest album For The Girls next month with tracks featuring Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire.

