Watch Kristin Chenoweth Perform ‘The Man That Got Away’

The Emmy and Tony winner dropped by The Today Show to sing from her album For The Girls.

Tony and Emmy-winning star Kristin Chenoweth dropped by The Today Show September 30 to perform a song off her new album, For the Girls.

Before singing “The Man That Got Away,” Chenoweth spoke a bit about the album and said hello to a high school choir who looked incredibly happy to meet their idol. She dedicated the performance to A Star is Born alums Judy Garland (who introduced the standard in the 1954 film version), Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga. Coincidentally, the Glee guest star made her first appearance 10 years ago today as April Rhodes singing “Maybe This Time,” first introduced by Garland's daughter, Liza Minnelli.

For her album, a tribute to female artists around the world, the Wicked star recruited major recording artists like Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire to record duets. Additionally, Chenoweth will take to the Broadway stage for a limited concert engagement this fall.

For the Girls is out now.

