WATCH: Mary-Louise Parker Reveals What Compelled Her to Take on the Role of Bella in The Sound Inside

David Cromer directs the new psychological thriller by Adam Rapp, which also stars Will Hochman.

Ahead of its opening October 17 at Broadway's Studio 54, the cast and creatives of Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside talked to Playbill about the psychological thriller about a tenured professor, a talented student, and a troubling favor. Watch the video above. "It's really a very, very delicate little balance of these two lost souls who find each other in unlikely circumstances," says playwright Adam Rapp about his play, which marks his Broadway debut. Reprising their performances from the play's 2018 world premiere are Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker as Ivy League professor Bella and Will Hochman, who makes his Broadway debut as Christopher, a talented yet mysterious student who becomes entangled in Bella’s life when she faces a troubling challenge. The Sound Inside debuted and was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival. The production features sets by Alexander Woodward, costumes by David Hyman, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, and projections by Aaron Rhyne. Casting is by Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA.