Watch Mean Girls Star Reneé Rapp Sing ‘World Burn’ in New Music Video

The Jimmy Award winner stars as queen bee Regina George in the Broadway musical.

A new queen bee has taken the throne at Broadway’s Mean Girls, with Reneé Rapp stepping into the role of head Plastic Regina George. Watch the star perform her take on Regina’s vengeful anthem “World Burn” in the music video below.

Last year, Rapp took home a National High School Musical Theatre Award (also known as the Jimmys) alongside Andrew Barth Feldman. A year later, both head teen-driven musicals on Broadway (the latter in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen).

Mean Girls, featuring a book by original film screenwriter Tina Fey and a score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, continues its run at the August Wilson Theatre, where it opened in spring 2018. Starring opposite Rapp is Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron; the cast also includes Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, and Jennifer Simard in the triple-track of Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George.

A national tour of the comedy kicked off in September in Buffalo, New York.

