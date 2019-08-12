WATCH: Oklahoma!’s Rebecca Naomi Jones Answers Our Questions and Sings ‘Many a New Day’ in Her ‘Elevator Pitch’

Video   WATCH: Oklahoma!’s Rebecca Naomi Jones Answers Our Questions and Sings ‘Many a New Day’ in Her ‘Elevator Pitch’
By Roberto Araujo
Aug 12, 2019
Buy Tickets to Oklahoma!
 
How many questions will Jones be able to answer in her (long) elevator ride from the green room to the stage at Feinstein’s/54 Below?

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below: The ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile.

To make the most of that time, Playbill invited Oklahoma!'s Rebecca Naomi Jones to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our new “Elevator Pitch” series.

Jones stars as Laurey in Broadway's current Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! Watch the video above to listen to her rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein's “Many a New Day.”

