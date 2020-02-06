Watch Roger Bart Rehearse a Song From World Premiere of Back to the Future Musical

The new musical begins performances February 20 at the Manchester Opera House in England.

Tony winner Roger Bart is ready to bring Doctor Emmett Brown to life on stage in the upcoming Back to the Future musical. Check out a video of him rehearsing the song “It Works” in the video above.

Bart (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) plays Doc alongside Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Courtney-Mae Briggs (Hamilton) as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell (Jersey Boys) as Dave McFly, Aidan Cutler as Biff, and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

The John Rando-directed musical, based on the hit 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, features a book by Bob Gale with new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, in addition to familiar tunes “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Back to the Future begins performances February 20 at the Manchester Opera House in England. Check out the trailer for the musical below, featuring a cameo by the original Doc, Christopher Lloyd.

