Watch Shoshana Bean Sing ‘Door Number 3’ From What’s Not Inside: The Lost Songs From Waitress

The song comes from the recently released EP of outtakes and demos from Sara Bareilles.

Recent Broadway star of Waitress, Shoshana Bean, appears in a new music video for the hidden track “Door Number 3.” Set on the steps of a New York brownstone, the song talks about taking chances while chasing dreams.

The song appears on What’s Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress, a recently released EP of outtakes and demos from the musical by Sara Bareilles.

Bean, who played Jenna in Waitress during an extended run earlier this year, has also been seen on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked.

Waitress opened in April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and will end its Broadway run on January 5, 2020. Alison Luff currently takes center stage as Jenna, a role Bareilles has played in various limited stints as well. Waitress is considered the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four major creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus.

Watch the former Jenna belt “Door Number 3” above.