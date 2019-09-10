WATCH: Sneak Peek at Only Yesterday, About One Night in the Life of Paul McCartney and John Lennon

By Roberto Araujo
Sep 10, 2019
 
Tommy Crawford and Christopher Sears sing “Roll Over Beethoven” in the Playbill studio.

In Only Yesterday, which continues through September 29 at 59E59 Theatres, Paul McCartney and John Lennon are together again for one night only.

The intimate play brings to life a little-known night when the two artists were becoming the most famous men on earth. Tommy Crawford stars as Paul McCartney, and Christopher Sears plays John Lennon. The duo stopped by the Playbill studio for an exclusive performance in the video above.

After months of performing for arenas of fans, John and Paul find themselves stranded in a cheap motel room in Key West. They do what many young men do when they’re bored—get drunk and have some laughs. But as their talk turns serious, they bond over the revelation of childhood events and find inspiration for the music that changed our lives.

The Bob Stevens play is directed by Carol Dunne.

