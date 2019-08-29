Watch Stars Come Out for Les Misérables Concert Opening Night Gala, Starring Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Alfie Boe

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Stars Come Out for Les Misérables Concert Opening Night Gala, Starring Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Alfie Boe
By Andrew Gans
Aug 29, 2019
Buy Tickets to Les Misérables
 
Cameron Mackintosh, Samantha Barks, and more chat about the international hit musical, and the cast performs “One Day More.”

Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, which began performances August 10 at London’s Gielgud Theatre, continues through November 30.

The cast is headed by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette. For three performances a week, John Owen-Jones will play Jean Valjean.

Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Alfie Boe
Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Alfie Boe

In the video above, cast members, producer Cameron Mackintosh, actor Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, stage and screen versions of Les Miserables), and more discuss the international hit musical at the concert's opening-night gala.

The company also includes Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Simon Bowman, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Barnaby Hughes, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O’Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle, and Andrew York.

As previously announced, the newly named Sondheim Theatre will reopen December 18, 2019, with the more recent staging of Les Misérables from directors Laurence Connor and James Powell. Casting for that production will be announced at a later date.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

31 Longest-Running Broadway Shows

31 Longest-Running Broadway Shows

31 PHOTOS
Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman in The Phantom of the Opera.
1. The Phantom of the Opera: 13,142
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking in a promotional shot
2. Chicago (1996 Revival): 9,466 Max Vadukul
Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Bradley Gibson as Simba and Ensemble. Photo by Deen van Meer_HR.jpg
3. The Lion King: 9,074 Deen van Meer
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Ken Page taking Betty Buckley 2_HR.jpg
4. Cats: 7,485 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Les_Miserable_HR
5. Les Misérables: 6,680 Michael Le Power Trench
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
6. Wicked: 6,608 Joan Marcus
Kelly Bishop and in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
7. A Chorus Line: 6,137 Martha Swope/ The New York Public Library
<i>Oh! Calcutta! </i>1976 Revival
8. Oh! Calcutta! 1976 Revival: 5,959
Karen Mason, Louise Pitre, and Judy Kaye in Mamma Mia!
9. Mamma Mia!: 5,758 Joan Marcus
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast.
10. Beauty and the Beast: 5,461 Joan Marcus
Share

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!