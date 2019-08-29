Watch Stars Come Out for Les Misérables Concert Opening Night Gala, Starring Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Alfie Boe

Cameron Mackintosh, Samantha Barks, and more chat about the international hit musical, and the cast performs “One Day More.”

Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, which began performances August 10 at London’s Gielgud Theatre, continues through November 30.

The cast is headed by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette. For three performances a week, John Owen-Jones will play Jean Valjean.

In the video above, cast members, producer Cameron Mackintosh, actor Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, stage and screen versions of Les Miserables), and more discuss the international hit musical at the concert's opening-night gala.

The company also includes Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Simon Bowman, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Barnaby Hughes, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O’Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle, and Andrew York.

As previously announced, the newly named Sondheim Theatre will reopen December 18, 2019, with the more recent staging of Les Misérables from directors Laurence Connor and James Powell. Casting for that production will be announced at a later date.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

