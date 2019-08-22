Watch Susan Boyle Reprise the Les Misérables Performance That Made Her Famous

The woman who catapulted to fame with “I Dreamed a Dream” hit the America’s Got Talent stage.

Susan Boyle first shot to fame in 2009 when she performed “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables on Britain’s Got Talent, and on August 21, she reprised her performance of the ballad during the America’s Got Talent results show.

Now in its 14th season, the competition revealed which seven acts from the second week of quarterfinals would advance to the semifinals. Boyle competed as part of last year’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The Scottish-born singer recorded a studio album in 2009 called I Dreamed a Dream; it became the U.K.’s best-selling album of all time. It topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks. And Boyle has continued to pull from the Broadway repertoire throughout her career. She performed “I Know Him So Well” from Chess with Elaine Paige and “This Is the Moment” from Jekyll & Hyde with Donny Osmond.

Watch her in the video above.