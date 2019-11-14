Watch the Cast of Ain’t Too Proud Perform for Whoopi Goldberg’s Birthday

Check out the performance above by the cast of Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations, singing a medley of hits for Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday on The View.
Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, and Ephraim Sykes sang “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “My Girl,” and a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the EGOT winner.
Later this month, the cast of Ain’t Too Proud will appear during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside several other Broadway shows.
The musical, featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo, opened at Broadway's Imperial Theatre March 21.
