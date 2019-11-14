Watch the Cast of Ain’t Too Proud Perform for Whoopi Goldberg’s Birthday

By Dan Meyer
Nov 14, 2019
Buy Tickets to Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
 
The EGOT winner celebrated with a lively performance on The View November 14.

Check out the performance above by the cast of Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations, singing a medley of hits for Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday on The View.

Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, and Ephraim Sykes sang “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “My Girl,” and a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the EGOT winner.

Later this month, the cast of Ain’t Too Proud will appear during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside several other Broadway shows.

The musical, featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo, opened at Broadway's Imperial Theatre March 21.

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Derrick Baskin Matthew Murphy
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Christian Thompson, Derrick Baskin, Jahi Kearse, Candice Marie Woods, Jawan M Jackson, Jarvis B Manning Jr, Joshua Morgan, and Saint Aubyn Matthew Murphy
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Saint Aubyn, and E. Clayton Corneilous Matthew Murphy
Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Jeremy Pope, Candice Marie Woods, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
