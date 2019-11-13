Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown, More to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown, More to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Dan Meyer
Nov 13, 2019
Broadway favorites will take over 34th Street during the 93rd annual parade, broadcast on NBC November 28.
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Manuel Harlan

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature performances from a slew of Broadway shows, continuing the holiday tradition of honoring the New York City theatre scene. Included in this year’s line-up are Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations, and the Radio City Rockettes.

The special will air at 9 AM ET on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. The previously announced Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Lea Michele are also set to perform during the ceremony, though not attached to any specific Broadway show.

WATCH: Watch Tina Turner's Emotional Speech at Opening Night of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Keep an eye out for Playbill’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide, coming soon.

