Watch the Cast of Ain't Too Proud Perform With Motown Songwriters Eddie and Brian Holland

The Broadway musical dropped by The View February 26.

The cast of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations dropped by The View February 26 to celebrate Motown songwriters Brian and Eddie Holland, singing "Baby Love," "How Sweet It Is," "You Can't Hurry Love," and the jukebox musical's title song.

Performing on the stage were cast members Candace Marie Woods, Taylor Symone Jackson, and Morgan McGhee as The Supremes; Saint Aubyn as Marvin Gaye; and the five Temptations: Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, and Ephraim Sykes.

Ain’t Too Proud follows the group's journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical features a book by three-time Obie winner Dominique Morisseau, direction by Tony winner Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The musical recently broke the Imperial Theatre’s box office record, surpassing the previous title holder Billy Elliott. February 26 marks the final performance for Baskin and Sykes. The latter will return to Broadway this summer in the musical MJ.

