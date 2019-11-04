Watch the Cast of Broadway’s Tina Show Off Their Favorite Tina Turner Moves

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 04, 2019
Adrienne Warren stars as the music superstar in the new musical, opening November 7.

As distinct as Tina Turner’s signature rasp is, so are her moves. In the new Broadway musical Tina, Tony nominee Adrienne Warren bounces up and down at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre as the rock star, emulating her signature pony, shimmy, fringe twirl, and more.

In the video above, however, the show’s creative team and Warren’s co-stars get in on the action as well. Watch as they all showcase their takes on their favorite Turner moves.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Adrienne Warren and Phyllida Lloyd Bruce Glikas/Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

“Watching her reminds me of watching Prince on stage, or Janelle Monae,” explains Dawnn Lewis, who plays Turner’s mother Zelma Bullock. “People with fire. James Brown, Jackie Wilson. They just let you have it. She says, ‘I’m not only letting you have it, I’m singing for Jesus right now. I dare you to try to do all of what I’m doing right now.’”

As for the girl with fire herself? “Tina likes to throw her mics around,” says Warren. “I’ve had so much fun with that. I haven’t dropped it yet. We’re going to knock on this wood right here.”

WATCH: Adrienne Warren, Phyllida Lloyd, and More on ‘Bringing Tina Turner Home’

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast (who both showcase their own moves above), is currently in previews. Opening night is set for November 7.

