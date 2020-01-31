Watch the Cast of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation Test Their Broadway Knowledge on Playbill—The Game Show

Join Joshua Turchin, Chris Collins-Pisano, and Jenny Lee Stern and play along in this original Playbill series.

When it's forbidden, it's sweeter and funnier, so join the cast of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation and test your knowledge on all things theatre and comedy in this episode of Playbill — The Game Show. Watch the video above and look out for some special performances.

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actors’—and your—knowledge of Broadway shows.

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, which took its final bow December 1, 2019, at The Triad, resumed performances January 15 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter’s. The musical theatre spoof, which had been scheduled to play a limited engagement through February 9, will now continue an additional week through February 16 at The York.

The cast includes Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.

Alessandrini also directs the latest edition of Forbidden Broadway, which features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, the Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) choreographs.

The return engagement is presented in association with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Alessandrini, with Tzili Charney.

Forbidden Broadway debuted in 1982. There have been over 25 editions internationally, with Alessandrini receiving an Honorary Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre in 2006.

