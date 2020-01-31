Watch the Cast of Girl From the North Country Perform at a Bob Dylan Haunt in NYC

The actors sang numbers from the upcoming Broadway musical at the Bitter End.

Cast members from Girl From the North Country, which features the songs of Bob Dylan, gave a special preview of songs from the upcoming musical in a place where Dylan once played: Bitter End in NYC. Check it out above.

Performing solos were Austin Scott, Jeannette Bayardelle, Kimber Sprawl, and Luba Mason. Joining them onstage were the show’s company, including Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Chiara Trentalange, and Bob Walton.

The Broadway transfer of the musical, which made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater, will begin performances February 7 at the Belasco Theatre. Opening night is set for March 5.

PHOTOS: Go Inside the Preview for Girl From the North Country With the Broadway Cast

Featuring a book and direction by Conor McPherson and music by Dylan, the Great Depression–era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Girl From the North Country features scenic and costume designs by Rae Smith, orchestrations by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

Check out a special Playbill performance below of “True Love Tends to Forget” with Bayardelle, Mason, Sprawl, and Winningham.

