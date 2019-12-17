Watch the Cast of London's Ghost Quartet Perform ‘Starchild’

The Dave Malloy musical is now playing at the Boulevard Theatre.

Check out the London cast of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, directed by Bill Buckhurst, perform the song "Starchild" from the show in this newly released video. Malloy’s song cycle is brought to life at The Boulevard Theatre by the team behind the recent immersive production of Sweeney Todd, seen in London and New York.

The London premiere, which continues through January 4, 2020, features a cast comprised of Carly Bawden (Romantics Anonymous, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Niccolò Curradi (Hotel for Criminals, New Wimbledon Studio), Maimuna Memon (Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), and Zubin Varla (Fun Home, Young Vic).

Musical direction is by Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound by David Gregory, and casting by Will Burton.

Ghost Quartet opened in London October 31 following previews that began October 24.

In the U.S., Malloy recently celebrated the opening of his new musical Moby-Dick, now playing at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The production, directed by Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, is scheduled through January 12, 2020.

