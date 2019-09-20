Watch the Cast of Scotland, PA Talk About the Musical Like It’s a Bloody Good Fast Food Menu

The cast and creative team behind the modern retelling of Macbeth shares what the show is all about.

Check out highlights above from the press day of Scotland, PA, where the cast and creative team discussed the show and its fast food twist on Shakespeare’s Macbeth. In the dark comedy musical, a couple running a small-town burger joint cook up a bloodthirsty plan to super-size their lives.

Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), who stars as Banko, said if Sweeney Todd and Little Shop of Horrors had a baby, Scotland, PA would be the result.

When asked to describe the show as a meal, the results sounded like the menu of a fast food restaurant, too. “A triple cheeseburger with some bacon on it,” said Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), who plays Stacey. “The side would be curly fries with Sriracha sauce.”

Joining Johnson and Ogunfowora on stage are Ryan McCartan (Wicked) and Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels) as the husband-and-wife duo at the center of the story. Rounding out the cast are Jeb Brown as Duncan, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

The new musical by composer-lyricist Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents) is directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. The creative team includes music director Vadim Feichtner, scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Jon Weston, and orchestrators Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.

The musical will open October 23 at Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theatre after beginning previews September 14 for a limited engagement scheduled through December 8.

See what other cast members and creatives said about the show above and check out photos from rehearsals below.

