Watch the Cast of Six Sing the National Anthem at Boston Red Sox Game

The musical currently plays Massachusetts’ American Repertory Theater, with a Broadway premiere on the horizon.

The cast of the American Repertory Theater’s Six took the field at Fenway Park September 8 to sing the national anthem before the Boston Red Sox played the New York Yankees. Check out their performance in the video above.

Six, conceived by Toby Marlow and director Lucy Moss, makes its East Coast debut with a pre-Broadway engagement at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, venue, where it runs through September 29.

The cast features Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Abby Mueller (Beautiful) as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Once On This Island) as Catherine Parr, with Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke as Alternate Queens.

The U.K. hit musical, bringing Henry VIII’s ill-fated wives back to life with a high-energy pop score, made its North American debut in Chicago this summer. It is set to play Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning February 13, 2020. Prior to then, Six will take the stage at Alberta's Citadel Theatre and the Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Casting for these engagements and the New York bow will be confirmed later.

