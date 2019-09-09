Watch the Cast of Six Sing the National Anthem at Boston Red Sox Game

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch the Cast of Six Sing the National Anthem at Boston Red Sox Game
By Noah Mutterperl
Sep 09, 2019
Buy Tickets to Six The Musical
 
The musical currently plays Massachusetts’ American Repertory Theater, with a Broadway premiere on the horizon.

The cast of the American Repertory Theater’s Six took the field at Fenway Park September 8 to sing the national anthem before the Boston Red Sox played the New York Yankees. Check out their performance in the video above.

Six, conceived by Toby Marlow and director Lucy Moss, makes its East Coast debut with a pre-Broadway engagement at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, venue, where it runs through September 29.

Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Six Liz Lauren

The cast features Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Abby Mueller (Beautiful) as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Once On This Island) as Catherine Parr, with Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke as Alternate Queens.

READ: What Did Critics Think of Six at American Repertory Theater?

The U.K. hit musical, bringing Henry VIII’s ill-fated wives back to life with a high-energy pop score, made its North American debut in Chicago this summer. It is set to play Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning February 13, 2020. Prior to then, Six will take the stage at Alberta's Citadel Theatre and the Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Casting for these engagements and the New York bow will be confirmed later.

Six Opens at A.R.T.

Six Opens at A.R.T.

17 PHOTOS
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Adrianna Hicks Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Brittney Mack Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Andrea Macasaet Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Abby Mueller Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Courtney Mack Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Elena Bonomo and Kate Foss Evgenia Eliseeva
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!