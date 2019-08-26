What Did Critics Think of Six at American Repertory Theater?

What Did Critics Think of Six at American Repertory Theater?
By Dan Meyer
Aug 26, 2019
The Cambridge, Massachusetts, venue is the latest to hold court with the six wives of Henry VIII.
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva

Continuing its American tour on the road to Broadway, Six opened at American Repertory Theater August 24 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, just across the river from Boston.

Keeping the same cast from its Chicago bow, Six stars Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Abby Mueller (Beautiful) as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Once On This Island) as Catherine Parr. Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke serve as the Alternate Queens.

Read what critics though below.

The Boston Globe (Terry Byrne)

Boston Herald (Jed Gottlieb)

Broadway Journal (Philip Boroff)

Cape Cod Times (Debbie Forman)

EDGE Media Network (Robert Nesti)

New York Stage Review (Bob Verini)

Patriot Ledger (Iris Fanger)

Theatre Talk Boston (Lara McCallister)

The show was conceived by Toby Marlow and director Lucy Moss in 2017 while the pair studied at Cambridge University. Following a world premiere at Edinburg Fringe, the musical became a global phenomenon with a West End run, a U.K. tour, and an American premiere in Chicago. The musical is now on track to debut on Broadway in early 2020 after an Australian bow and a premiere on Norwegian Cruises.

Six has choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and lighting design by Tim Deiling.

Performances are scheduled to run through September 29.

