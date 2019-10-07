Watch the London and Broadway Casts of Dear Evan Hansen Meet

By Dan Meyer
Oct 07, 2019
The Tony-winning musical begins performances at London's Noël Coward Theatre October 29.
Dear_Evan_Hansen_London_Cast.png
The London cast of Dear Evan Hansen @DEHWestEnd

An October 7 tweet shows the London cast of Dear Evan Hansen visiting New York City and meeting their Broadway counterparts.

In the video, current Evan on Broadway, Andrew Barth Feldman, meets Sam Tutty, who will star in the U.K. production. Joining Feldman and Tutty are Rebecca McKinnis, Lauren Ward, Rupert Young, Jack Loxton, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Lucy Anderson, and Doug Colling.

READ: London Premiere of Dear Evan Hansen Sets Full Cast

Dear Evan Hansen begins performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End October 29 with an official opening scheduled for November 19. The Tony-winning musical features a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson.

Watch the casts mingle in the video below.

