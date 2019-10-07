Watch the London and Broadway Casts of Dear Evan Hansen Meet

The Tony-winning musical begins performances at London's Noël Coward Theatre October 29.

An October 7 tweet shows the London cast of Dear Evan Hansen visiting New York City and meeting their Broadway counterparts.

In the video, current Evan on Broadway, Andrew Barth Feldman, meets Sam Tutty, who will star in the U.K. production. Joining Feldman and Tutty are Rebecca McKinnis, Lauren Ward, Rupert Young, Jack Loxton, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Lucy Anderson, and Doug Colling.

Dear Evan Hansen begins performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End October 29 with an official opening scheduled for November 19. The Tony-winning musical features a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson.

Watch the casts mingle in the video below.

