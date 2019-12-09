Watch the Music Video for the Latest Original Song From The Prince of Egypt Musical

Take a listen to West End stars Luke Brady and Christine Allado sing “Never in a Million Years,” the new ballad from Stephen Schwartz.

Ahead of the London bow of the stage adaptation of Dreamworks Animation’s The Prince of Egypt, the new musical premieres another original song by composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin), “Never in a Million Years.”

Schwartz wrote the original score to the animated film, including “Through Heaven’s Eyes” (sung by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell in the movie) and the Academy Award-winning “When You Believe.” The Tony–, Grammy–, and Oscar-winning songwriter has written 10 new songs for the stage musical, which features a book by Philip LaZebnik. “Never in a Million Years,” which can be viewed above, is a duet between Moses and Tzipporah, played by Luke Brady and Christine Allado, respectively.

The musical begins performances at London’s Dominion Theatre in the West End February 5, 2020, with an official opening set for February 25, 2020. The production is set to play a 32-week engagement.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, scenic design by Kevin Depinet (August: Osage County), costume design by Tony winner Ann Hould-Ward (Beauty and the Beast), lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen (A Little Night Music), projection design by John Driscoll (The Big Mogul), illusion design by Chris Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 & 2), orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum (Wicked), and musical direction by Dave Rose.

The cast also includes Liam Tamme as Ramses, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron with ensemblists Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward. Casting is by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting is by Verity Naughton.

The Prince of Egypt premiered on movie screens in 1998. A developmental reading of the musical was first presented at Tony-winning regional theatre TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and Fredericia Teater in Denmark. This West End production is presented by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw.

