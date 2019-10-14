Watch The Prom’s Isabelle McCalla Sing ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ in Footloose

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch The Prom’s Isabelle McCalla Sing ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ in Footloose
By Dan Meyer
Oct 14, 2019
 
The Walter Bobbie–helmed production closes October 14 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Footage from The Kennedy Center Broadway Center Stage production of Footloose starring The Prom’s Isabelle McCalla shows the star singing “Holding Out for a Hero,” the Dean Pitchford and Jim Steinman song written for the ‘80s film and originally performed by Bonnie Tyler.

The show runs October 6–14, starring McCalla as Ariel Moore and J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton) as Ren McCormack. The cast also includes Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw Moore, three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi Moore, and four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables) as Ethel McCormack. Original Broadway director and Tony winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago) returns to helm this staging.

Footloose premiered at The Kennedy Center in 1998 before heading to Broadway, with an original score by Tom Snow and Dean Pitchford that incorporates some of the film’s most famous needle drops from Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.

Watch McCalla perform above and check out photos from the show below.

Production Photos: Footloose at the Kennedy Center

Production Photos: Footloose at the Kennedy Center

11 PHOTOS
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Rebecca Luker_HR.jpg
Rebecca Luker Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Michael Park, J Quinton Johnson, and the cast of Footloose_HR.jpg
Michael Park, J. Quinton Johnson, and the cast of Footloose Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Maximilian Sangerman and Company_HR.jpg
Maximilian Sangerman and the cast of Footloose Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Lena Owens, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Isabelle McCalla, and Grace Slear_HR.jpg
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Lena Owens, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Isabelle McCalla, and Grace Slear_HR.jpg Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Judy Kuhn_HR.jpg
Judy Kuhn Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson, Peter McPoland, and Company_HR_2882.jpg
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson, Peter McPoland, and Company_HR_2882.jpg Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson_HR.jpg
J. Quinton Johnson Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson and Isabelle McCalla_HR.jpg
J. Quinton Johnson and Isabelle McCalla Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_Isabelle McCalla and Michael Park_HR.jpg
Isabelle McCalla and Michael Park Jeremy Daniel
Footloose_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photos_2019_J Quinton Johnson_HR.jpg
J. Quinton Johnson Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!