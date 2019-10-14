Watch The Prom’s Isabelle McCalla Sing ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ in Footloose

The Walter Bobbie–helmed production closes October 14 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Footage from The Kennedy Center Broadway Center Stage production of Footloose starring The Prom’s Isabelle McCalla shows the star singing “Holding Out for a Hero,” the Dean Pitchford and Jim Steinman song written for the ‘80s film and originally performed by Bonnie Tyler.

The show runs October 6–14, starring McCalla as Ariel Moore and J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton) as Ren McCormack. The cast also includes Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw Moore, three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi Moore, and four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables) as Ethel McCormack. Original Broadway director and Tony winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago) returns to helm this staging.

Footloose premiered at The Kennedy Center in 1998 before heading to Broadway, with an original score by Tom Snow and Dean Pitchford that incorporates some of the film’s most famous needle drops from Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.

Watch McCalla perform above and check out photos from the show below.