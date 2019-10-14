Watch the Season 3 Trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Emmy winners Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and more return in the Amazon series December 6.

The trailer for Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shows Midge on the road as she travels on her first tour with singer Shy Baldwin, set to a brand-new recording of “Perfectly Marvelous” from Cabaret, sung by two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster.

The Amazon series returns December 6, reuniting a cast featuring Emmy winners Rachel Brosnahan as Midge, Alex Borstein as her manager Susie, Tony Shalhoub as her father Abe, and Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle as Midge's mother, Rose.

Some fresh faces are spotted in the trailer, as well, with Liza Weil (Gilmore Girls) and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) appearing.

The trailer highlights the costumes, physical humor, and zingers that the show has become known for. This year, the show won eight Emmys, including one for Shaloub and Borstein in the Best Supporting Performance in a Comedy category, bringing its total to 16.

Watch the trailer above.