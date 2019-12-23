Watch the Stars of The Lightning Thief Test Their Broadway Knowledge on Playbill—The Game Show

Play along as Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, and James Hayden Rodriguez are tested on everything Broadway.

Gods and goddesses, rejoice as The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical cast members Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, and James Hayden Rodriguez take part in this episode of Playbill—The Game Show. Watch the video above and find out who comes out triumphant.

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actors’—and your—knowledge of Broadway shows.

The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Be More Chill) directs, and Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is choreographer.

The show’s original Broadway cast features McCarrell (Les Miserables) as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Stokes.

Based on Rick Riordan’s 2005 novel, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon with newly discovered powers he can’t control and monsters on his trail as he attempts to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

The production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rokicki, and music direction by Wiley DeWeese.