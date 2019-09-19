Watch the Trailer for New Dance Documentary Cunningham

toggle menu
toggle search form
Classic Arts News   Watch the Trailer for New Dance Documentary Cunningham
By Noah Mutterperl
Sep 19, 2019
 
The film highlights the career of choreographer Merce Cunningham.

Cunningham, an upcoming documentary from Magnolia Pictures, will detail the extensive career of American choreography Merce Cunningham, spanning from 1944 to 1972. Check out the trailer above.

The film will receive a theatrical release December 13.

Cunningham is known for his profound influence on modern dance, spearheading the avant garde movement in post-World War II America. Before his death in 2009, he collaborated with artists of various backgrounds and disciplines, including John Cage, Andy Warhol, and Radiohead.

Director Alla Kovgan’s new film features never-before-seen archival footage of Cunningham’s interviews and rehearsals, as well as recreations of the choreographer’s most famous dance performances.

Cunningham is produced by Helge Albers, Ilann Girard, Alla Kovgan, Elizabeth Delude-Dix, Kelly Gilpatrick and Derrick Tseng.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:

Explore Classic Arts:

Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!