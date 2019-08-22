Watch the Trailer for Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, Heading to PBS

toggle menu
toggle search form
Classic Arts News   Watch the Trailer for Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, Heading to PBS
By Emily Selleck
Aug 22, 2019
 
The title marks Live From Lincoln Center's first international offering.

Live From Lincoln Center will present its first international production next month. Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, which features the music of Beethoven, Debussy, and Mendelssohn, will air on PBS September 6; check local listings.

In the program, artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will embark on a musical journey to the country widely considered the cradle of Western musical civilization.

While in Greece, the musicians will perform at a range of venues including the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens and the First Ancient Theatre of Larissa, an amphitheatre dating back to the third century B.C.

RELATED:

Explore Classic Arts:

Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!