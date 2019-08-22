Watch the Trailer for Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, Heading to PBS

Live From Lincoln Center will present its first international production next month. Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, which features the music of Beethoven, Debussy, and Mendelssohn, will air on PBS September 6; check local listings.
In the program, artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will embark on a musical journey to the country widely considered the cradle of Western musical civilization.
While in Greece, the musicians will perform at a range of venues including the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens and the First Ancient Theatre of Larissa, an amphitheatre dating back to the third century B.C.