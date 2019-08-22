Watch the Trailer for Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, Heading to PBS

The title marks Live From Lincoln Center's first international offering.

Live From Lincoln Center will present its first international production next month. Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, which features the music of Beethoven, Debussy, and Mendelssohn, will air on PBS September 6; check local listings.

In the program, artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will embark on a musical journey to the country widely considered the cradle of Western musical civilization.

While in Greece, the musicians will perform at a range of venues including the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens and the First Ancient Theatre of Larissa, an amphitheatre dating back to the third century B.C.

