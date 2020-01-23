Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

The film about the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale premieres at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The new documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme has released a trailer ahead of its premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The documentary stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Chris Sullivan—among other members of the hip-hop improv group—as they explore the history of Freestyle Love Supreme, which went from messing around in the basement of the Drama Book Shop to a Broadway stage (they concluded their run at the Booth Theatre January 12). In the clip above, we see the troupe as they rehearse, warm up for the show, and kick off the vocals from backstage as they did at each performance in the Booth Theatre.

Directed by Andrew Fried, founder of Boardwalk Pictures, We are Freestyle Love Supreme has been filmed over the course of 15 years. Fried has directed multiple episodes of Netflix’s Chef’s Table as well as 7 Days Out. The movie features cinematography by Bryant Fisher and editing by Brian Anton and Peter Curtis. Screenings will take place January 28 and 31.

Produced by Fried, Sarina Roma, Kail, Miranda, Jill Furman, Jon Steingart, and Jenny Steingart with executive producers Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Jon Kame, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme joins a lineup of other projects connected to Broadway artists.

READ: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pulls Double Duty at Sundance 2020 With Freestyle Love Supreme and Luis Miranda Docs

The festival runs January 23–February 2. For the full lineup, visit Sundance.org.