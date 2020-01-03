Watch the Uncensored New Year’s Eve Performance From Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill Cast

The singer joined the Broadway company on stage for a performance that made headlines for its "bleeps."

Alanis Morissette and the cast of Jagged Little Pill rang in 2020 with a special performance—the company’s first-ever with the seven-time Grammy winner—of “You Outta Know” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. But the live event was marred by a minor controversy; the television performance upset fans, who took to social media to air their grievance with ABC bleeping lyrics like “Is she perverted like me?” and “Would she go down on you in a theater?”

In the Broadway production, Lauren Patten sings the song (uncensored) in a moment of rage, and in that vein, the musical unveiled an uncensored cut of the performance on Twitter. Check it out below.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill officially opened on Broadway December 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The televised ringing in of 2020 included five-and-a-half hours of performances and reports from New Year’s celebrations around the world. As previously announced, Seacrest hosted alongside Lucy Hale, while Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) hosted the fourth annual Central Time Zone celebration live from New Orleans. Porter was joined by Sheryl Crow and Usher. Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos appeared from Los Angeles with host Ciara.

READ: Inside Diane Paulus’ Vision for Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill

Jagged Little Pill stars Elizabeth Stanley as Mary Jane Healy, the mother of the family at the center of the show. Joining her and Patten are Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, and Sean Allan Krill. Also featured are Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano. Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

