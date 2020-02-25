Watch Theo James and Hadley Fraser Sing 'You're Nothing Without Me' in Rehearsals for City of Angels

The London revival's director, Josie Rourke, shared multiple performances from the cast on Twitter before the show begins performances March 5.

We're nothing without them now that we've seen Theo James and Hadley Fraser singing from City of Angels during rehearsals for the upcoming London revival.

Director Josie Rourke posted a clip of the two singing "You're Nothing Without Me" on Twitter, knowing that fans deserve the last-February treat. She also included additional clips from rehearsal; check those out below, as well.

Good Morning, I believe that the world needs Theo James and ⁦@hadleyfraser⁩ singing “You’re Nothing Without Me” at the first cast and band rehearsal for ⁦@cityofangelsLDN⁩. pic.twitter.com/Weqx7fUmbX — Josie Rourke (@josierourke) February 25, 2020

.@VWOfficial and #TheoJames at the first band rehearsal for @cityofangelsLDN. I had a really good seat, and they are something else. pic.twitter.com/b3De7w9JS3 — Josie Rourke (@josierourke) February 25, 2020

Just listen to this ❤️❤️❤️ The sensational @NicolaRoberts at our first band rehearsal for @cityofangelsLDN pic.twitter.com/yW1kNQNxxJ — Josie Rourke (@josierourke) February 25, 2020

The production, first seen in 2014, finds stars Rosalie Craig (Company) as Gabby/Bobbi, Fraser (Les Misérables, Young Frankenstein) as Stine, and Rebecca Trehearn (Showboat) as Donna/Oolie reprising their roles in the Larry Gelbart-Cy Coleman-David Zippel musical. New to the production are James, Jonathan Slimger, and Vanessa Williams, making her West End debut playing Carla/Alaura.

City of Angels finds a crime novelist working on a screenplay adaptation of one of his books as his marriage is crumbling, while his hardboiled hero can't get over the one that got away in a much-beloved spoof of film noir and 1940s Hollywood.

The cast also includes Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six, Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

This production will begin performances March 5, 2020, at the Garrick Theatre. The entire 2014 creative team will reunite, including choreographer Stephen Mear; designer Robert Jones; musical supervisor Gareth Valentine; lighting designer Howard Harrison; sound designer Terry Jardine and Nick Lidster for Autograph; video designer Duncan McLean. Casting is by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow.

City of Angels is produced in the West End by Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Eilene Davidson, Adam Blanshay Productions.