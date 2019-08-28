Watch This Cut Song From Disney’s Aladdin

Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott duet in this deleted scene from the live action remake.

Turns out “A Whole New World” wasn’t intended to be the only duet between Aladdin and Jasmine in Disney’s live action remake of Aladdin, as Disney released the cut song “Desert Moon.”

Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine duet on the new song in the film directed by Guy Ritchie. The digital and Blu-ray versions will include bonus features, such as the full deleted song; you can hear a snippet of the tune in the cut scene above. Aladdin was released digitally August 27 and will be released on Blu-ray September 10. The film hit theatres nationwide May 24.

The movie includes the Alan Menken-Tim Rice-Howard Ashman songs from the original 1992 animated hit, as well as new material and additional lyrics from Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Marwan Kenzari stars as Jafar, with Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen featured in new roles created specifically for this new adaptation.

