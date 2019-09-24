Watch Tony Winner and The Politician Star Ben Platt Celebrate His Birthday on The Tonight Show

The Dear Evan Hansen favorite headlines the new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy.

Ben Platt rang in 26 while hanging out on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon September 24 by sharing a new clip from The Politician, remembering birthdays past, and talking about that time he ripped his parts while starring in The Book of Mormon.

In the sneak peek of The Politician, Platt’s character Payton receives some unwelcome college acceptance news. “I’ve never gotten to play anybody that walks into a room, holds their head high, and tries to take up space. Usually I’m playing anxious Jews like me,” the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner said of his new role as a power-hungry, president-aspiring high schooler.

The Politician, created by Ryan Murphy and streaming beginning September 27 on Netflix, also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, whom Platt described meeting for the first time as a surreal garden dream. “It’s crazy, it’s crazy. I don’t feel beautiful enough to play her child,” said Platt when he found out the Oscar winner was signed on.

WATCH: See Tony Winners Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, and Bette Midler in New Trailer for Netflix's The Politician

Platt celebrated his birthday with a little dance and shared some memorable birthdays growing up, including an ill-advised Rugrats-themed party with ”zombie giant babies.” In addition, Fallon and the Broadway star discussed the things that can go wrong while doing a show live, like splitting open his pants in the middle of a number.

Watch Platt talk about The Politician above and his birthday and Broadway experiences below.

