Watch Tony Winner Billy Porter Make the Grandest of Entrances on Late Night TV

The Pose Emmy nominee dropped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Billy Porter knows how to shine in the spotlight. The Kinky Boots Tony winner spent nearly six minutes making an entrance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, including two runway looks, an exit worthy of a soap opera diva, and a rendition of “I Will Survive.” The recent red carpet headliner dropped by the late night talk show to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Porter is Emmy-nominated for his performance as Pray Tell in Pose, about the ballroom culture in New York City in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Once Corden was finally able to get the multihyphenate on the sofa with Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kirsten Dunst, he talked about the banner year he’s had.

“Everyone says as you get older, it gets better. It’s the truth,” said Porter. “I’m experiencing a type of success that I didn’t even know how to dream of. It’s really really remarkable, and the best part about it is that once you get to a certain age, you give zero [bleep] about anything.”

In addition to dazzling on red carpets and on the small screen, Porter stays close to his theatre roots—as a director—helming the world premiere of Dan McCabe's The Purists at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

Watch Porter make his entrance above and the interview below.

