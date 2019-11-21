Watch Tony Winners Idina Menzel and James Corden Have a Sing-Off for the Lead in Crosswalk the Musical: Frozen

Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad spoke up after the late night host tried to steal the lead.

The cast of Frozen 2 were blindsided by James Corden’s initial decision to play the lead in Crosswalk the Musical: Frozen, but they took it in stride (for one song at least) on The Late Late Show November 20. Check out the performance above, including a new song from the Disney film in theatres November 22.

“I’m sure James is going to be really great,” said Tony winner Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa in the movie, now relegated to the role of non-speaking reindeer Sven. “I mean, before I sing [her] songs, I have to warm up for at least an hour, and drink tea, and I have to get my sleep ...that's on top of the years of training I’ve had. But yes, James just bought a blonde wig, so it’s basically the same.”

For her part, Kristen Bell has been practicing for some time now—running into the street to create her own version of Crosswalk the Musical. “It’s been quite a serious problem and there were a few close calls,” the Broadway alum admits.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Groff is happy to play along but keep him far away from the late night host. “He’s one of the most annoying people I’ve ever met,” the current Little Shop of Horrors star said.

Returning for a third time for the late night spectacular was Josh Gad, who voices Olaf. “You know what they say? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, shame on you—again.”

READ: Why Is Josh Gad’s Idina Menzel Impression Cockney?

Of course, after Corden sang “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” with Bell, The Good Place star spoke up, suggesting Menzel take her rightful place as Elsa. One sing-off later and the rightful Queen of Arendelle was back in the crosswalk.

Check out the cast on another late night appearance below.

