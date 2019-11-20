Why Is Josh Gad’s Idina Menzel Impression Cockney?

By Dan Meyer
Nov 20, 2019
 
The Tony nominee and voice of Frozen 2’s Olaf does his best to emulate the Rent and Wicked star.

There's something about Josh Gad’s impersonation of Idina Menzel that sounds British—even though the Wicked star is decidedly American. The star dropped by The Late Late Show with James Corden November 19 and gave it his best shot, though. Watch above.

“I saw Idina [in Rent] when I was in high school,” says the Tony-nominated star from The Book of Mormon. “And she came out on that stage and sang ‘Over the Moon’ and I was like, 'I’m in love with this Jew from Long Island.'”

Gad sang a snippet of Menzel’s Rent and Wicked performance, which had a Cockney twist. “I don’t know why it’s like that all of a sudden,” the Frozen 2 star admitted. It didn't matter to fellow guest and Broadway alum Anna Camp, though, who said she was “so turned on right now.”

Menzel and Gad both lend their vocal talents in upcoming Disney film as Elsa and Olaf, respectively. The pair were joined by co-stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff on Good Morning America to discuss their favorite movies growing up.

